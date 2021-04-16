Granollers and Zeballos, in the Monte Carlo doubles semifinals

The Spanish Marcel granollers and the Argentine Horacio Zeballos they defeated the Argentine 6-3 and 6-1 Guido pella and the chilean Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters 1,000 doubles tournament.

The Spanish-speaking match of the day lasted less than 55 minutes, in which Pella and Garín could not find a way to cope with the good rapport on the other side of the network.

The Spanish-Argentine duo broke the first serve of their rivals and took off with a 3-0 that they maintained until the end of the sleeve.

Two new breaks in the next set led to a 4-1 that was unrecoverable for Pella and Garín.

The rivals of Granollers and Zeballos in the semifinals will come out of the meeting between the French Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut and the Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.