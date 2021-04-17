Granny youtuber asks for help with more subscribers to survive – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

An 87-year-old granny went viral on social networks after asking for help through her YouTube channel, as she makes content about cooking recipes.

The problem here is that his long age does not allow him to get a job so easily, so through the aforementioned video he expressed that he needs the support of his digital community, to grow the project and be able to monetize his work on the Internet so that it allows him continue to live from such outstanding work.

The case of the elderly woman has already moved thousands on social networks, as they consider it an example of struggle. We tell you about this viral case.

It was through her own YouTube channel where the 87-year-old granny launched the cry for help to survive. He seeks to have a certain number of subscribers in his account so that the video platform begins to pay him and thus earn his daily bread.

Its channel is called Cooking with Ninfa, it shows recipes to prepare from home, for example: fried mojarra with garlic sauce, sweet pumpkin, beef birria, mole and even frozen guava.

The woman opened her channel in 2019, but due to the lack of resources to record and edit, she uploaded her first video until April 2020.

Last November 2020 he exceeded 4 thousand subscribers and he wants to go for more.

“I’m going to need your help. As many of you know, I am Ninfa, I am 87 years old and it will soon be my birthday. I am a person who is dedicated to raising Guerrero and all of Mexico with its delicious food … I thought that, in a short time, it would also reach 4 thousand hours of playback, and it was not. Because at the beginning of December, the views started to drop a lot ”, explained Ninfa.

Guerrero’s grandmother wanted to reach a viewing goal before April 13. However, Internet users have been in charge of viralizing their channel so that more people join Ninfa’s family and she can live with dignity from the love of her channel:

“I hope I can count on your support to make that change. That’s why I don’t get so sad, because I know that you are going to help me to reach 4 thousand hours of playback before April 13, 2021, that day I will be making videos for another year ”.

