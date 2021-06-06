Granny rescues bird trapped on the road, this happened when freeing it

Jan Crow, a 72-year-old woman, parked the car on a two-way road in Mayfield, Kentucky, United States, to cross to the half of one of the lanes and picking up a trapped baby bird from the ground.

The woman accompanied her grandson, Ryan Cronen, 21, to a store second hand, when, on the way back, he noticed the presence of the bird in the middle of the road.

The woman then asked her grandson to stop on the shoulder to get off and rescue him.

He has a heart of gold, so without a second thought, he decided to get into traffic and save the poor little bird, “his grandson Ryan told Caters.

Once rescued, Jan and Ryan decided lfree the bird at the old woman’s house, but the bird decided to stay a a while before flying off.

emb