It is said that when she went to the collection center, the old woman apologized for not having been able to carry more vegetables

By: Web Writing

Peru.- The story of an elderly woman caused a stir on social networks due to her admirable altruistic impetus, as she went to donate her crops to the coronavirus sufferers.

The events occurred in a food collection center located in the Los Claveles community, located in the Cajamarca region in Peru.

In the place, Albertina Flores González, an adorable granny from a nearby rural area came to make a donation of agricultural products for those people who in Peru they are still in confinement.

« Excuse me for not bringing more, but I’m walking, » said the woman

A worker from the town hall was the one who photographed her and who shared the story on social media.

After the story went viral, a person from Lima was moved by the story of the woman and her good deed, she decided to send money and food to her community.

(With information from the Republic of Peru)