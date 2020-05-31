Granny couldn’t take it anymore, she dressed as a unicorn to go hug her grandchildren | Special photo video

Quarantine? The situation the world is experiencing due to the pandemic is putting the mental health of millions to the test, hearts torn, exhausted and, wanting to run away to hug their own. How did this happen Grandma, who could not take it anymore, dressed as a unicorn to go hug her grandchildren.

However, for the grannies there are no impediments, the love for their grandchildren overcomes any obstacle. They are white heads, with sweet lines of expression that exude creativity. Hence, he had the best idea, he has stolen the tenderness of millions of viewers.

Granny dressed up as a unicorn to hug her grandchildren

Her name is Maureen Sweeney, a granny who lives in Lincoln, New Jersey. Today, thanks to her son, Hugh Dillon, who captured the emotional scenes, it is viral. It was on May 24, when the woman could not take it anymore, she had been unable to see and hug her grandchildren since March 17, according to Fox 29.

Maureen Sweeney strapped on a colorful unicorn costume in an effort to greet her grandkids Rylan and Lincoln in New Jersey. https://t.co/D305y0lkFr – KTVU (@KTVU)

May 28, 2020

So, without too much pain, she put on a huge and colorful unicorn costume to go in search of the most genuine hug. Although Granny lives a few blocks from her grandchildren, she had not been able to see them due to the pandemic.

Of course, it took a couple of hours for the images to cause a furore on social networks, users emphasized how great the love of grandmothers is and millions felt identified.

It is clear that we miss the physical contact and the coexistence, but there are times when you have to be creative to be even with your loved ones at any time.

A grandmother in New Jersey bought an inflatable unicorn costume just so she could give her grandsons a hug. It’s the first time Maureen Sweeney has hugged her grandsons Rylan and Lincoln since March 17. pic.twitter.com/P2FwwsaKCJ – CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning)

May 25, 2020

