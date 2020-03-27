Wit came to these women who needed their dog to get some ‘fresh air’ and relieve himself

Through social networks, another video began to circulate about how they cope with quarantine in Europe.

This time it was a couple of old ladies who were caught taking their dog for a walk and to relieve themselves, but they did it from their balcony and without leaving.

Given the measures implemented by some governments to protect themselves in their homes, a couple of older women were aware that their pet had to ‘clear’ of the confinement, and they did so in a peculiar way.

In the images you can see that a woman comes down from her balcony your dog on a tight leash to his body, without seemingly hurting him.

The pet was seen walking for a few minutes while its owner was holding the leash from the balconyFortunately, it was on the first floor and there was not much distance.

Finally, it is seen in the video when another woman pulls the strap to put the puppy.

The reactions on social networks were immediate, among those who criticized the action of the grandmothers, considering that they were hurting the puppyHowever, other social media users found that the pet was securely on the leash and was not hurt.