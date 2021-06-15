Granite joins the National Hispanic Corporate Council

WATSONVILLE, California, Jun 15, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Granite (NYSE: GVA) today announced that the National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC), the premier resource for U.S. businesses to maximize Hispanic market opportunities, has announced that Granite is a new corporate member.

Granite joins a growing list of Fortune 1000 companies turning to NHCC for the latest and best corporate practices to compete effectively in the growing Hispanic market. As a membership-based organization, NHCC provides resources to its corporate members to maximize market opportunities in the US Hispanic market of $ 2 trillion and 60 million people.

“We are excited to join NHCC as a corporate member. This new partnership enhances our efforts to value and respect individual differences and enrich the lives of our Hispanic / Latino employees and communities. It also strengthens Granite’s dedication to a culture of inclusive diversity. , which actively encompasses the infinite range of a person’s unique characteristics, experiences, backgrounds and perspectives, “says Jorge Quezada, Vice President of Inclusive Diversity.

“On behalf of the NHCC board of directors and its corporate members, I am pleased to welcome Granite to NHCC. As an organization focused on corporate members, we look forward to enhancing your opportunity in the Hispanic market by leveraging our national network of corporate leaders and member resources. “said Brian Hall, President and Manager of NHCC, Supplier Diversity and Brand Promotion at Shell.

NHCC’s Center of Expertise offers a five-pillar approach through human resources / talent, marketing, supplier diversity, community relations, and executive leadership within the Hispanic community and the D&I space. An NHCC affiliation provides a collaborative community that shares resources, knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions to grow Hispanic talent, customers, vendors, and community relationships.

About Granite

Granite is the Infrastructure Company ™ of America. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE: GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and building materials companies in the United States, as well as a complete provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values ​​guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning company for quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About NHCC

Founded in 1985 as a learning organization for American businesses by American businesses, the National Hispanic Corporate Council (NHCC) is a collaborative community for Fortune 1000 members that provides access to Hispanic talent and consumer resources to optimize performance corporate. We offer a unique lens to the US Hispanic consumer and talent market with a population of 60 million and a purchasing power of $ 2 trillion. An NHCC affiliation is designed to support your organization’s talent, consumers, vendors, community relations, and BRG strategies. As a leading resource for maximizing the opportunity for the US Hispanic market, NHCC brings together leaders for Connect. Learn. Compartir. Network. (Connect. Learn. Share. Network.) Around best practices and resources to address corporate priorities. For more information about NHCC, visit us at nhcchq.org. Follow us on Twitter @NHCCorg.

