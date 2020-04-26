At 32 years old, Esteban Granero had given himself the mission at the beginning of the year to bring Marbella FC up from the third to the second Spanish division. Today, the former Real Madrid footballer (2009-2012) devotes his full energy to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as the founder and executive director of Olocip. It is a company specializing in artificial intelligence. Football is normally his field of action. But faced with the health crisis, its scope has widened.

“We have created a model that assesses and predicts the number of cases and tracks the evolution of these numbers, explains the midfielder, interviewed by the British daily The Guardian. This allows us to anticipate potential problems in the mobilization of This predicts, for example, which regions will need masks and respirators, in order to anticipate replenishment. This model can also simulate social distancing measures, measure the impact of confinement on the patient curve and help us to prevent a second wave. “

Free collaboration

“I got the call from a friend, who created a platform created Stop Corona, to ask me if we wanted to help him predict the evolution of the virus. We thought we had the tools to do it and that it was our responsibility to contribute. We offer this model for free. Lives are at stake, “added the man who collaborated with artificial intelligence teachers and” eminent European scientists “to develop his company.

Trained at Real Madrid, Esteban Granero proved himself by making his first seasons at the highest level with Getafe, from 2007 to 2009. Real Madrid then brought him back. His career then continued at the Queens Park Rangers, Real Sociedad and Espanyol Barcelona.

Spain is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic. More than 22,520 deaths have been recorded and at least 219,760 screening tests have been positive, according to the latest assessment dated April 24 in the morning.