Grandvalira and Ordino Arcalís put the 2021-22 season ski pass on sale

07/12/2021

On at 4:51 PM CEST

Sport.es

Grandvalira Resorts already has the Season Ski Pass 2021-2022 for sale on the web.

Grandvalira will open from December 3 to April 18, while the forecast for the opening of Ordino Arcalís is from November 27 to April 24, as long as the weather conditions allow it. The Ski Pass offers users free access to the skiable domains for 137 days and 20 weekends, in the case of Grandvalira, and 150 days and 22 weekends, in the case of Ordino Arcalís, although it is not ruled out that stations can open earlier and extend the season if conditions are favorable.

For the second consecutive year, Grandvalira Resorts boosts the period Early Booking, which gives the possibility of acquiring the Grandvalira and Ordino Arcalís Ski Pass with a 10% discount for renewal. Thus, the pass for loyal customers residing in Andorra can be purchased for a Reduced price from € 319.50while loyal customers Non-residents in Andorra can purchase it for € 616.50, thus obtaining up to 25% discount on the general price. For new customers, the price during this initial period is € 355 for residents and € 685 for non-residents.

The Early Booking will be available for all audiences until September 30 exclusively online. As of October 1, the traditional promotional period will begin and a 5% renewal discount will be applied, in which loyal users of the country will be able to purchase the pass for € 356.25 and the non-residents for € 703, while new customers in Andorra can buy it for € 375 and non-residents for € 740.

In the case of Ordino Arcalís, the Season Pass for loyal customers residents in Andorra will have a price of € 175.50 and of € 400.50 for non-resident loyal customers in the Principality during the Early Booking period, which will also be available on the web until September 30. As of October 1, the price of the faithful ski pass becomes € 185.25 in order to residents and € 484.50 for non-residents in Andorra, while residents who acquire the new pass will be able to do so at a price of € 195 and new non-residents at € 510.

Remember that the Grandvalira Resorts ski passes offer the possibility of skiing freely in Ordino Arcalís and in a total of 10 resorts in Europe, Asia and South America, in addition to the incorporation of new destinations that are currently under negotiation.

The Ordino Arcalís Season Ski Pass will allow you to ski 4 days in Grandvalira for non-resident clients and 2 for residents of the Principality. In addition, those Season Ski Pass customers who did not consume their invitation during the 2020-21 season will have it available to invite a friend during the winter 2021-22, both residents and non-residents, as long as they buy the ski pass. the 2021-22 season.

To improve the customer experience, and in an initiative of responsibility in the preservation and care of the environment, Grandvalira Resorts has one more year with the rechargeable and reusable Ski Pass, which allows users to renew their pass by accessing the card code used during the 2020-21 or 2019-20 season on the website. From there, they can recharge the Ski Pass and go directly to ski from the opening date without going through ticket offices. In addition, they can access the ski lifts and cable cars that Grandvalira Resorts has active this summer to enjoy the many activities available in all sectors.

What is the period Early Booking?

With the aim of transmitting maximum tranquility and flexibility to customers, Grandvalira Resorts has once again launched a promotional period that puts the Grandvalira Season Ski Pass on sale earlier than ever, starting on July 6. With the family packs, a loyal Grandvalira family, made up of two adults and two children, can save up to € 831 compared to the general price, with a cost for the child client of the family unit of € 321.75, or what is the same, you can save up to 35% of the total price.

One of the main advantages of the Early Booking period for Grandvalira Resorts users is the Money-Back Guarantee, which is applied in cases of clients who have skied less than five days during the season and the proportional part is returned to them. Another advantage is the ease of payment in 3 installments and new dates that will make the Ski pass paid on the first day of the season. In the Early Booking period, you can buy all the categories and modalities of Season Ski Pass for both Grandvalira and Ordino Arcalís.

What is the money-back guarantee?

It is a coverage that is applied in the Grandvalira and Ordino Arcalís Season Ski passes purchased through the website in Early Booking periods (from July 6 to September 30) and Promo Price (from October 1 to 8 from December). In case of having skied less than five days on the closing date of the resort, the client can request a refund of the difference in the price paid for the Season Ski Pass and will only have to pay, at the box office price, for the days they have skied . The difference will be returned to the same credit card with which the Season Ski Pass was purchased, and can be requested during the current season and until April 18, 2022. The objective of Grandvalira Resorts with the Season Guarantee is to facilitate the purchase of your season pass to all your customers and make payments as flexible as possible.

Advantages of the Season Ski Pass

The Grandvalira Season Ski Pass offers the possibility of skiing freely in Ordino Arcalís and in a total of 10 resorts in Europe, Asia and South America, as well as new top-level destinations with which an agreement is being negotiated.

On the other hand, by purchasing the Grandvalira or Ordino Arcalís Season Ski Pass in the Early Booking sales period, the user can benefit from the following exclusive advantages:

– 10% discount for renewal

– Special discounts for friends and families

– Advantages and special discounts inside and outside the station

– 1 day pass to invite a friend

– Ease of payment: installment and interest-free until November 30.

– Return guarantee

– For the purchase of a Season Ski Pass Grandvalira or Ordino Arcalís 2021-2022, Grandvalira makes a gift (while stocks last)

– Free access to the Grandvalira and Ordino Arcalís cable cars during the summer of 2021