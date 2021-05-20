Grandvalira and Ordino Arcalís offer this summer the 4 Valls ski pass

05/20/2021 at 4:33 PM CEST

Sport.es

Stations Grandvalira Resorts, Grandvalira and Ordino Arcalís, have created for this summer the 4 Valls ski pass, a pass that allows the visitor to enjoy nature collecting new adventures either as a couple, family or with friends. It is a ski pass valid from June 12 and 13, when the Mon

The summer season at Grandvalira Resorts will end the day October 12 °, the date on which the Mon

The 4 Valls ski pass seeks to offer a complete experience to visitors to Grandvalira Resorts, an experience that includes activities in the middle of nature accompanied by attractive gastronomic proposals, so that they can enjoy the valleys of Encamp, Canillo, Soldeu and Ordino more than one day at a time, summer, when mountain tourism is expected to be one of the most popular vacation leisure alternatives.

With the 4 Valls ski pass It will be possible to enjoy the Funicamp, the longest funitel in Europe. A 25-minute journey through the Cortals valley, which reaches an altitude of 2,502 meters. From there you can take walking routes and 4×4 excursions to discover high mountain landscapes and the cultural and historical heritage by visiting the Orri del Cubil. The pass includes a 4×4 bus excursion to Lake Pessons, in the Grau Roig sector, where you can also go hiking, fishing and taste the delicacies of the Refugi Llac de Pessons restaurant, one of the most spectacular natural places in Andorra.

Both golf lovers and those who want to try it for the first time will be able to practice this sport in the practice of the Golf Soldeu course, the highest in Europe (2,250 meters), which has 9 holes and a par 33 in a length of 2,590 meters and 16 hectares of extension. It is reached with the Soldeu gondola, also included in the 4 Valls ski pass. An ideal activity for those who want to enjoy a summer vacation practicing sports and with spectacular views.

In the Mon

At the Mon

And finally, the 4 Valls ski pass offers lovers of hiking, fresh air and nature in its purest form the possibility of enjoying the views that Ordino Arcalís offers thanks to the panoramic trips in the Tristaina gondola and the Creussans chairlift, the highest in Andorra (2,625 m.), where one of the main novelties of the summer awaits the visitor, a new and spectacular tourist attraction in the Country of the Pyrenees. Taking advantage of the trip, a visit to the extraordinary Tristaina Lakes, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, is a must, as is the entire Ordino Valley.