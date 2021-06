06/08/2021 at 1:11 PM CEST

Sport.es

Grandvalira advances the summer season with the opening of the Mon

All clients who have the Grandvalira, Ordino Arcalís and Ski Andorra season ski pass will be able to access the Canillo cable car for free.

El Mon

An entire adventure experience surrounded by an idyllic mountain setting and a gastronomic proposal that includes the Roc de les Bruixes and the cafeteria service enjoying the views offered by its terraces.