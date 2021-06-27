Grandson of landslide victims in Miami receives 16 landline calls from grandparents

Photo: Myriam Notkin Facebook / Courtesy

Among the 152 disappeared due to the collapse of the residential building Champlain Towers The names of Arnie and Myriam Notkin are found, but their grandson claims he received 16 calls from his grandparents’ landline.

Jake samuelson told WPLG, a local television station in Florida, that his grandparents had their apartment at 302 de las Torres and the family is still waiting to hear from them.

He added that his mother’s home line has been receiving calls from Notkin’s landline, which he says was on the nightstand next to Grandpa’s bed.

The first night after the condo collapse was at 9:50 p.m. Thursday, a disaster that has left nine confirmed dead.

“We were all sitting in the living room, all my family, Diane, my mother, and we were shocked and we did not think anything because we responded, and I was staticSamuelson said.

The next day there were more calls to add 16.

Samuelson added that the family does not know what to think about it, but they are waiting for some news from the grandparents.

The television station called the Notkins’ phone number, but the sound was a permanent busy signal.

So far there are nine bodies recovered, of which the authorities have identified four with the DNA of the relativesBut there are 152 people still missing, including the Notkins.

Rescue efforts continue at a rapid pace, but local authorities fear risks for emergency personnel.