Grandmother of 3 Hispanic children found dead in California home says daughter-in-law suffered from postpartum depression

Rosalba Castillo, the paternal grandmother of the three Hispanic children found dead in a house in East Los Angeles, California, told Telemundo that the mother of the victims was experiencing postpartum depression.

Sandra Chico, 28, was arrested Monday afternoon as a “person of interest” in the case after agents found her children unconscious in the family home.

Chico was in the building when the police officers arrived.

At the moment, it is awaited for the results of the autopsy that will establish the exact causes of deaths Mia Camila, 4 years old; Mason Mateo, 3 years old, and Milan Mateas, 3 months old.

Paternal grandmother says Chico suffered from postpartum depression

“The depression is tremendous, no one knows what is happening, only the person who is going through it,” Castillo said about his daughter-in-law’s alleged mental state.

“I was going through postpartum depression. They did not give him the help ”, alleged the woman.

The grandmother added that the family takes refuge in God to overcome the loss.

“This is a great, great, great loss, my God. Only God can give us strength ”, he lamented.

Outside the home, family, friends and neighbors they raised an altar in remembrance of the little ones with flowers, candles and toys.

“There are no words, there are no words. May God have them in his holy glory ”, expressed Rosario Mendoza, a neighbor of the area.

GoFundMe campaign for children’s burial

Meanwhile, the children’s family opened a GoFundMe account to collect money for funeral expenses.

Until the afternoon of this Wednesday, the campaign – raised a day before by the aunt of the minors Mayra Flores – almost reaches $ 20,000 dollars of a goal of $ 60,000.

The mother remains in custody as a suspect in the deaths and has been set on $ 2 million bond.