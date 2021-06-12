Grandmother and grandson of almost 2 years, victims of the shooting at the Publix supermarket in Florida



Palm Beach police officers outside Publix, where a shooting was reported Thursday.

MIAMI, Florida – A grandmother and her approaching two-year-old grandson were killed by a man who shot them in a Florida supermarket and later took his own life while customers ran in terror at noon on Thursday.

Authorities in Palm Beach County, north of Miami, released some more details about the shooting Thursday night, including the name of the assailant, Timothy J. Wall, 55, but not the identities of the victims or the motives for the shooting. crime.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that “A motive or relationship between the attacker and his victims was not known”, but they are still investigating.

He explained that the weapon was found near Wall’s body and that they believe his injuries were self-inflicted.

The event occurred around noon on Thursday, when a crowd of shoppers was there during lunchtime. at a Publix chain supermarket in Royal Palm Beach, north of Miami.

The agents arrived at the supermarket and found all three people dead from gunshot woundssaid Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

At first Barbera clarified that “no” he was an “active” aggressor to calm the community that fears indiscriminate shootings.

“This is a long process,” Barbera said of the investigation.

Juan Guardia, a customer who was at the supermarket, described the moments of terror they lived through to the Palm Beach Post newspaper.

“I heard: ‘They’re shooting!’ A Publix worker said, “Run! Shooting! ”He recalled.

“I was scared. It’s sad because everything happened fast. They all ran. Some employees were crying, ”he said.

Barbera indicated that the names of the grandmother and the child will not be informed Because their families have followed Marsy’s Privacy Law, which prevents disclosure of these types of victims.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division had been on Thursday to the crime scene at the supermarket, which is still closed to the public, and were interviewing witnesses and looking at camera footage to begin the investigation.

The authorities also saved the items left by buyers who fled the crime scene.

Wave of indiscriminate shootings of civilians by gangs in Florida

South Florida, especially Miami-Dade County, has faced a wave of indiscriminate shootings against civilians in recent weeks, including for settling scores between gangs.

Among them one in Hialeah, in which at least three people fired indiscriminately at those attending a rap music concert, leaving three dead and about twenty injured.

Commemoration of the Pulse Bar Shooting Victims

Florida is also preparing to remember the 49 victims of a shooting that occurred five years ago this Saturday at the gay bar Pulse in the city of Orlando, in the center of the state.

By the date of the massacre, June 12, 2016, it was considered the largest shooting in recent United States history, second only to the one in Las Vegas (Nevada) in which 59 people died in 2017.

In Orlando, most of the victims were of Puerto Rican origin who participated in a gay party, and who were massacred by the Afghan American Omar Mateen.