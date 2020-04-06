These are one of the most effective and easy remedies to eliminate halitosis

Halitosis or commonly known as bad breath, is one of the most common illnesses that people can suffer, since the causes that cause it are too many and are not always linked to poor hygiene.

How to remove bad breath? To eliminate bad breath there are different toothpastes that help to refresh our oral cavity, however we can also solve the situation with home remedies easy to prepare at home, among them we highlight the following:

Ingredients: 2 cups of water, 2 branches of parsley and aromatic or sweet cloves.

Preparation: To start with one of these remedies, boil the water along with the cloves, then let it cool to room temperature and finally, once cold, you can use it as a mouthwash.

Another very effective treatment is to regularly chew the fresh parsley leaves or you can also use the lemon peel. This you must do after each meal, you will see how you will always get a pleasant breath.