A 6-year-old girl and her grandfather are the protagonists of this dance duel that has touched more than one user on social networks

By: Web Writing

Millions of families have had to stay home due to the quarantine due to the contingency of COVID-19, especially older adults, as they are in the disease risk group.

Despite this, some people look for ways to kill time with fun dynamics, yes, respecting the healthy distance; one of them is starring a grandfather and his granddaughter in Tennessee, U.S.

It is about Marvin and the girl Kira Neely, 6 years old, who had the idea to organize a dance competition outside the house.

In the video, which has gone viral on social networks, you can see the little girl and her grandfather face to face, at each end of the street performing different dance steps.

“She was very prepared for the challenge and had her game on her face. Of course, my father accepted immediately. My dad would do whatever she asked. Dancing had not been one of those things, but I was surprised at how good he was. it was, “Sherrie Neely, Kira’s mother, told the Good Morning America show.



The quarantine has caused moments of sadness for the minor

Speaking for the TV program, Kira’s mother assured that her daughter has suffered during this period of quarantine and has even shed tears for not being able to hug her grandparents, due to the contingency; however, they have sought ways for the girl to continue to see them, even from a distance.