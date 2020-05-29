For five hours the interior minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has refused to respond if he requested the dismissed colonel Diego Perez de los Cobos the report on 8-M for judicial investigation in the Senate session this Friday. It was not until the last Question Time that he answered no.

Minister Grande-Marlaska has assured this Friday that neither he nor anyone from his department or the General Directorate of the Civil Guard asked Pérez de los Cobos, who had been removed from his post as head of the Madrid Command, for the report that was forwarded to the judge investigating the case on the manifestation of 8-M and the first political response at the start of the coronavirus contagion .

“Neither this minister, nor anyone from the Ministry, nor from the General Directorate of the Civil Guard has asked Mr. Pérez de los Cobos for the report or access to the content of the report to which you have referred,” Grande-Marlaska assured. in his last turn to speak in response to a direct question on this question from the PP senator Fernando Martínez Maíllo.

As on Wednesday in the control session in Congress, Grande-Marlaska has denied interference in the open investigation in the 51st Criminal Court of Madrid and in which the Government delegate, José Manuel Franco, is charged. Vox, which has announced a complaint, asked about the calls on Sunday to Pérez de los Cobos from his superiors José Antonio Berrocal and Fernando Santafé and then from the general director of the Civil Guard, Maria Gamez.

Petitions for resignation

The PP, Citizens and Vox They have asked again this Friday for the resignation of Grande-Marlaska and They have questioned the version about the dismissal of Pérez de los Cobos and the relays in the dome of the Civil Guard. Martínez Maíllo, specifically, it has made him ugly that during the five hours of appearance in the Senate he had not answered the question He did so at the end of whether he had dismissed the Chief Colonel in Madrid by refusing to provide him with the report or its details.

The PP senator has compared the lack of response, at first, with the “right not to testify” in court. Referring to the status of Grande-Marlaska judge, he has been accused of serving with the Civil Guard officers with “interference, meddling or bossing.” In addition, he has pointed out that he could face a hypothetical crime of obstruction of justice.

In his defense, Grande-Marlaska has mentioned the stage of his predecessor in Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido. “Others change a royal decree of organic structure and the figure of the DAO disappears,” he said, although noting that he preferred out of respect not to name the DAO who was then dismissed by the PP government, Pablo Martín Alonso, «One of the most recognized people in the history of the Civil Guard».

“Red lines”

Grande-Marlaska has defended her “freedom” and that of her subordinates, specifically citing the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Pérez, and to the director general of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, to set up their teams with positions of free appointment, which she asks to be “professional, competent, neutral and have perfect communication between them.”

“I do not interfere or use it or conjugate it,” continued the head of the Interior, retiring after 30 years as a judge to maintain that in his case it is “more difficult to cross certain red lines ». That confidence in the positions of free appointment has alleged her to speak of another dismissal, that of the person in charge of Prevention of Labor Risks of the Police, José Antonio Nieto, something that has been related to the “leak” of a draft on measures to avoid Covid-19 infections.

In his speech, Grande-Marlaska has indicated that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, asks him for “commitment and compliance with the program”, and that he sets the lines of his department and forms his team to act effectively. «I practice that same freedom with the rest of my collaborators. I establish guidelines that come in our program, “he said.

In this sense, he has defended the appointments of division generals Pablo Salas and Félix Blázquez as deputy operational director (DAO) and Operations Command, respectively, thanking the lieutenants general who leave these positions, Laurentino Ceña and Fernando Santafé.