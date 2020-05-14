It seems that PC gamers will soon be able to enjoy one of the best games completely free. At the hands of the Epic Games Store, Grand Theft Auto V would come into our hands at no cost, and according to rumors you can download the title tomorrow.

Following its well-known tradition of offering free games, Epic Games Store would give away GTA V according to a Gamepressure report. According to the site, inmates have confirmed the news, and the game It could be downloaded for free from May 14 until 23.

The details indicate that in addition to the players being able to download GTA V in its Premium Edition, they will also have access to the multiplayer Grand Theft Auto Online. If you download it to your PC during these days you can keep it in your library forever.

Grand Theft Auto 5 was not only one of the top-rated games of the past decade, but to date, nearly seven years after its release, it continues on the best-seller lists in different parts of the world. Only between February and May of this 2020 10 million copies were sold, thus gathering a total of 120 million units sold since launch. In fact GTA V is the second best-selling video game in history.

If you have not played this popular title this is the perfect opportunity to do so, also taking advantage of the fact that there is still time for us to have more details about GTV 6. Rumors already indicate that Rockstar is in a very early stage of development for its next title, And giving away the fifth installment of your PC franchise could be one way to raise the hype. Not to mention that GTA 5 was also available on the Xbox Game Pass in January of this year, although it had to give way to Red Dead Redemption 2.

