No doubt the news of the murder of George Floyd has united millions of people against racism, Well, since we all learned about the murder of this 46-year-old African-American man by a police officer in Minneapolis, we have seen protests from all sides to denounce the police brutality to which this community is still subjected in the United States and the world.

In addition to the demonstrations in major cities on this planet, industries such as music they took action on the matter making a stoppage to support movements like Black Lives Matter, In this fight for equality for black people and above all, remember the importance they have for our culture.

But also the gamer world also protested against this, like the case of Sony, who besides postpone the special event they had planned where they would present details of the PlayStation 5, they spoke about it inviting the police and society to end racial hate crimes.

And now Rockstar Games, one of the most important video game development companies in the world has joined the series of claims for the death of George Floyd in a rather peculiar way. It turns out that this June 4 a memorial is being held to remember this man, that’s why during the time this event lasts, the online servers of your main games will temporarily stop working.

Sony suspends PlayStation 5 event due to protests in the United States

Through his Twitter account, The company published a message announcing this, as well as asking fans from around the world to support from their trenches. to all African American families right now:

“To honor George Floyd’s legacy, today, we will close access to our online games… Following the memorial, we hope that you will join us in continuing to honor the many victims of racial injustice in America by supporting their families, the Black-owned businesses, street marchers and coalitions. “

Black Lives Matter. To honor the legacy of George Floyd, today, 6/4/20, from 2: 00-4: 00 p.m. ET, we will be shutting down access to our online games, Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. – Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 4, 2020

That’s right, for two hours the gamers who in this quarantine kill time playing the popular Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption and NBA 2K they will have to wait to enter the most important video games of this company online. Although it’s nothing, so This is a good time to return to reality for a while and turn to see what is happening around the world..

In addition to temporarily shutting down these servers – which may drive many crazy – for a long time, Rockstar ended their message by posting the link to a non-profit organization called Charity Navigator, which maintains a revised list of civil rights-focused charities. So that they and all those who want it, help this problem to end at last.