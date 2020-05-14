GTA 5 free download is forever.

Photo:

Rockstar Games / Courtesy

Video game companies Epic Games announced that Grand Theft Auto 5 is freely available and madness has caused its wearer to fall before the number of downloads.

Madness is understandable because Grand Theft Auto 5 is the second best-selling title in history and it is considered among the best of all time.

To support you on these closed days, Epic Games Store is allowing users to download the game without paying a single penny. It is a great movement that clearly reflects that this platform It aims to break with the hegemony of Steam, offering free triple A titles and stratospheric sales.

Also, this is not the standard version of the game, but from the Premium Edition, which means it includes extras that can immediately be used in GTA Online.

It should be noted that the free download of Grand Theft Auto V is forever, that is, It is not a test season or a similar trick. You will keep the complete game.

All you have to do to download it to your PC is have an account in the Epic Games Store, search for it and start the download. Just be aware that the free download period will end on May 21However, due to the lawsuit, the Epic Games Store site is falling, but the company has already said that it is working on it.

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store. We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can. – Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

It may interest you:

Fortnite is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Tony Hawk video game will be back in September

.