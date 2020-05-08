In life you cannot have everything and it is well worth enjoying the glory achieved and not regretting the elusive paradise. This is what 25 players must think who inscribed their letter with golden names in the record of the Grand Slam winners, but could not also do so in the select club of men who were once number 1 in the world. From 1973 to the present, there have been 26 tennis players who reached the peak of the ATP ranking, but there were many who, despite not having achieved it, reaped the great achievement of having been able to add some grand slam title. Looking at its distribution for decades, it is possible to discern how even tennis was at every moment and how in the last five years, the Big3 has exceptionally and unheard of in history limited the success of others.

While it is true that the Was open started in 1968, there was no weekly posting of ATP ranking until 1973, with Ilie Nastase being the first number 1 in the world. The 70’s was characterized by the emergence of Björn Borg, the beginning of his rivalry with John McEnroe, but also by the multiple level players who were able to surprise on some date. Jan Kodes did it at Wimbledon 1973, as they did too Arthur Ashe (Wimbledon 1975) and Manuel Orantes (US Open 1975). Mark Edmonson (Australian Open 1976), Adriano Pannata (Roland Garros 1976) and Guillermos Vilas (up to four times) they did it, although the Argentine should have been number 1 in the world if it had not been for some calculation errors assumed by the ATP years later.

In 1977 the Australian Open was played twice. Why? There was a change of venue and the tournament was held in January and then in December; it would not be until 1987 when it was changed to the current format. The point is that Roscoe Tanner and Vitas Gerulaitis rang the bell in Australia, as they would, back in the 1980s, Brian Teacher and Johan kriek (up to two times, 1981 and 1982). The mythical triumph of Yannick Noah in Roland Garros 1983 this list is enlarged, which is completed by Pat cash (Wimbledon 1987) and Michael Chang (Roland Garros 1989).

The rivalry between Sampras and Agassi left room for players like Andrés Gómez (Roland Garros 1990), Michael Stich (Wimbledon 1991), Sergi Bruguera (Roland Garros 1993 and 1994), Richard Krajicek (Wimbledon 1996) and Petr Korda (Open Australia 1998). The parenthesis between the era of the Americans and the beginning of the reign of Roger Federer was taken advantage of by names like Goran Ivanisevic (Wimbledon 2001), Thomas Johansson (Open Australia 2002), Albert Costa (Roland Garros 2002) and Gastón Gaudio (Roland Garros 2004).

That is what ended. Only three brave people since Big3 took over the controls have dared to question their dominance in a tournament of this magnitude without becoming number 1 in the world: Juan Martin del Potro (US Open 2009), Stan Wawrinka (Open Australia 2014, Roland Garros 2015 and US Open 2016) and Marin Cilic (US Open 2014). This is the Complete list of players who won a Grand Slam without ever having been number 1 in the ATP ranking:

1971-1980s

Jan Kodes

Arthur Ashe

Manuel Orantes

Mark Edmonson

Adriano Panatta

Roscoe Tanner

Vitas Gerulaitis

Guillermo Vilas

Brian Teacher

1981-1990s

Johan kriek

Yannick Noah

Pat cash

Michael Chang

Andrés Gómez

1991-2000s

Michael Stich

Sergi Bruguera

Richard Krajicek

Petr Korda

2001-2010 decade

Goran Ivanisevic

Albert Costa

Thomas Johansson

Gastón Gaudio

Juan Martin del Potro

Decade 2011-2020

Marin Cilic

Stan Wawrinka

.