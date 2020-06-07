They say that in a tennis match, to the last ball, anything can happen, although not all with the same probability. Today we will focus on grand slam finals, always within the Open Era, where the champion was able to trace two sets to zero his rival. As you can see, the challenge couldn’t be more complicated, that’s why it only happened four times in the last 52 years. The funny thing is that they all happened in the same tournament, Roland Garros, thus confirming that under the Paris solo any feat is possible.

1974 · Björn Borg to Manuel Orantes (2-6, 6-7, 6-0, 6-1, 6-1)

One of the great forgotten of our tennis, the great Manolo Orantes, was the first tennis player of the Open Era to suffer the cruelty of losing a Grand Slam final that he surely came to see as won. What the man from Granada did not know was that, despite his good start to the game, in that 1974 he could not lift the cup, since it would be the season where the reign of Borg in Paris would begin, champion there in six of eight subsequent editions. However, as much as the Swede was a prodigy, he had to sweat blood that day to get the reward. Orantes had back problems since the previous year, so being immersed in such a demanding battle diminished him, until he ended up saying goodbye to what would have been the most important title of his career. That much sought after title would come in 1975, conquering the US Open against another great like Jimmy Connors. Of course, the thorn of that defeat with Borg could never take it away.

1984 Ivan Lendl to John McEnroe (3-6, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 7-5)

Possibly, one of the duels with more history behind. Needless to mention the rivalry that existed between these two, rivals to the death and great dominators of the circuit since Borg’s retirement. With Connors’ permission, they were the ones who gave birth to cod on the men’s circuit, but in 1984, McEnroe was superior to the world. He arrived in Paris undefeated, having won all of his matches that season, but he knew that Roland Garros was his dark object of desire, that achievement that had resisted him for so many years. Lendl, who had never raised a Grand Slam, waited in the final. In case something was missing, John scored the first two sets without too much effort, so everyone assumed that this was going to be the day, the afternoon where Big Mac took the final step in his career. They did not have the coldness of the terrible Ivan, capable of signing a feat within the reach of a select few. The American’s head exploded at that reaction and, after that hard blow, his career was never the same again. On the other hand, the Czech began his era of greatest dominance.

1999 Andre Agassi to Andrei Medvedev (1-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4)

We never thought that Andre Agassi would take so long to conquer Roland Garros, especially after seeing him win in Australia, London and New York. He only needed Paris to close the circle, where he had already let two finals escape (1990 and 1991), two finals in which he had been placed as a clear favorite. Almost ten years had passed since Andrés Gómez left him with honey on his lips, twelve months later Jim Courier would do the same, even this time Andrei Medvedev would stay close to knocking him down. Three games won in the first two sets set off alarms in the American’s mind, so damaged on special occasions like that. But he was no longer a child, he knew what he was facing and what he was capable of, so he breathed, connected with his coach in that famous rain stop, took the track convinced and worked like never before to achieve his dream. Agassi reigned in France and thus became the fifth man in history to cover the entire Grand Slam. Tennis history.

2004 · Gastón Gaudio to Guillermo Coria (0-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 8-6)

So far, this has been the last time we saw such a dramatic outcome in a Grand Slam final. To make matters worse, the plan was a pulse between Argentines with a Roland Garros title at stake. Too much fire to have a quiet game. Gaudio and Coria, Coria and Gaudio, all of South America pending that match, everyone on edge to see who would be the new champion in Paris. They had met four times and Guillermo had won three of them, but no challenge was up to that Sunday in the Philippe Chatrier. The Magician started without hesitation, connecting winning shots that pushed him directly to the title, but the nerves, pressure and cramps ended up sinking him irretrievably. It was there that El Gato jumped out of the basket to transform into a lion and scratch the triumph, turning the scoreboard and putting the icing on an unforgettable fortnight. Years later, even he himself does not understand how he was able to get out of that situation alive.

Which of the four comebacks seemed most spectacular to you? How long will it take to see such a match again?