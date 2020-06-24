As usual in Tetris 99Occasionally, the Grand Prix is ​​held, events in which players have the opportunity to get a reward if they manage to get 100 points during the days they are active. Finished Grand Prix 13, which was dedicated to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, now It has already been announced which game will be the protagonist of the Grand Prix 14, And we can get a fund dedicated to him! Do you want to know all the details of this new event that will start very soon? We tell you in the following lines!

Xenoblade Chronicles: Defintive Edition is the guest of honor for Grand Prix 14 of Tetris 99

If you were looking forward to next Tetris 99 Grand Prix To see which game would be the protagonist, then the wait is over. As announced by the big N through a video uploaded to their official Japanese YouTube channel, The protagonist is this new event that will be held from July 3 to 7, 2020 will be Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, so while it is active, we will be able to play with a background inspired by it and we will be able to listen to several of the melodies that sound throughout the game. Of course, as always, if we want to keep this fund forever, we will only have to get 100 points before this fourteenth Grand Prix comes to an end.

In this way, we only have to wait a few more days for a new one of these Tetris 99 competitions to start. And you, have you obtained all the funds that have been present in the previous events or have you had to leave any on the way? You can not miss the opportunity to get hold of this inspired by the definitive edition of one of the best rated RPGs since it was first released on Nintendo Wii!

