Grand opening of the Silva Boxing gym

With the presence of great former world champions, the promoter Aarón Silva fulfilled another of his goals as a boxing promoter, and that was to inaugurate the Silva Boxing boxing gym, located in Colonia Melchor Muzquiz, in Ecatepec, State of Mexico.

With much enthusiasm and visibly moved was the young promoter cut the inaugural ribbon along with the world champion of super flyweight of the WBC, Lourdes Juárez and his sister Mariana; as well as former world champion Carlos Cuadras, Francisco “Bandido” Vargas and the country’s former welterweight titleholder, Luis “Coto” Vidales.

“Another goal that is met, and that we had already had in mind for a long time, without losing the objective that is to support the young talent of Ecatepec,” he said.

The beautiful gym has all the amenities for every boxer to perform at their best in their workouts.

Aarón Silva, Promoter

“It is built on an area of ​​250 square meters where we have steam, showers, changing rooms, and a cafeteria. We also have a psychological area, which is something important, we not only care about the boxer, but also about his person and his emotional problems; he will be a sports psychologist ”.

In addition, the modern practice room has “a professional ring measuring six by six meters, treadmills and extensive equipment such as sacks, pears, stationary, crazy pears, gel balls, that makes it a complete gym.”

Among the professional boxers that he has under his signature, such as the national super welterweight champion Ricardo Bañuelos, Judith Vivanco, “Coto” Vidales, Andrés Terán, Denzel Magaña, among others, will be in charge of using the luxurious facilities.

“I want to be one of the promoters who talk a lot about boxing in Mexico and start to grow. The cost of the monthly payment will be $ 600 and we invite you to play sports and practice boxing, “he concluded.