GRAND FINAL – “Do you remember me”: What happened?

Mezcalent Everything you need to know about the end of “Te acuerdas de me” on Univision.

This Tuesday, May 25, Univision broadcast the final episode of “Te acuerdas de me”, a melodrama starring the actors Gabriel Soto and Fátima Molina.

The plot of the Univision production was based on Pedro and Vera, two soul mates who were born to meet. However, a series of unfortunate events put their love for each other to the test.

“You remember me” featured an outstanding cast of actors such as Helena Rojo, Moisés Arizmendi, Pedro Sicard, Federico Ayos, Marisol del Olmo, Enoc Leaño, Emilio Guerrero, Markin López, Antón Araiza, Natalia Téllez and Nina Rubín.

Play

Do You Remember Me | Promo 2 | UnivisionTe Acuerdas De Mí Grand Premiere Monday, February 8 9P / 8C On Univision. # TeAcuerdasDeMíUS2021-01-12T01: 24: 05Z

What you should know about the end of “Te acuerdas de me” on Univision

Pedro saved Vera from dying

Fausto forced Vera to attempt against her own life as punishment for having betrayed him. However, Pedro was able to save Vera before she died by hanging with a rope around her neck.

In the midst of the unfortunate incident, Fausto was able to escape while Vera was helped by Pedro.

Faust killed Elm

Fausto managed to kidnap Marina outside of Olmo’s mansion, for which he threatened to end the life of the businessman’s daughter with the intention of taking revenge on him.

During the confrontation with Fausto, Olmo was seriously injured in an attempt to protect Marina’s life.

Vera, Pedro and Gastón managed to save Marina from the relentless Faust. However, Olmo lost his life as a result of the bullet impact he received.

On his deathbed, Olmo apologized to Pedro for all the damage he did to him throughout his life.

Ivana ended the life of Faust

In order to avenge Olmo’s death, Ivana opened fire on Fausto with the same pistol with which the dangerous man murdered the love of his life.

During her arrest for having murdered Fausto, Ivana asked Octavio to tell her daughter to forgive her for not being an exemplary mother to her.

Fabiana forgave Ivana

During her arrest in a maximum security prison, Ivana received an emotional letter from her daughter in which she pointed out that she forgave her for everything that had happened between them.

In the letter, Fabiana confessed to her mother that she was studying at a prestigious institute, so she was striving to give the best of herself and be able to get ahead.

Pedro and Vera got married

Pedro and Vera vowed eternal love in a romantic wedding that was celebrated in the presence of their closest family and friends.

Throughout the celebration, Gastón, Pedro and Marina made peace in order to strengthen their family relationship, which for a long time was fractured.

Will there be another season of the series?

So far, Univision and Televisa have not announced whether they are working on a new season of “Te acuerdas de me.”

The final scene of the first season of the series was the first dance of Pedro and Vera officially as spouses, so it is unlikely that the melodrama will continue with a new denouement in the story.