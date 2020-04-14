The interior details of this new model must be one step above that of an average Jeep

The current generation of Jeep Grand Cherokee came out in 2010, which is an eternity compared to the other luxury SUVs on the market. Still, Jeep managed to sell over 242,000 Grand cherokee in the United States in 2019.

Still with the good sales, the change has come for this unconditional luxury SUV, a vehicle as attractive and enjoyable to drive as any other in the FCA lineup.

Jeep plans to launch a brand new Grand Cherokee model later this year, with the probability that it will be available on the market until early next year.

This new model is likely a version based on the Alfa Romeo Giorgio platform that sits under the sedan Giulia and the SUV Stelvio, being the Grand Cherokee significantly longer than the small Stelvio.

The redesign of this model will take a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine, likely with hybridization, to become the base engine of the Jeep. It is very likely that it will also offer a Pentastar 3.6-liter V-6 engine with eTorque assistance in the bike compartment.

Like all Grand Cherokee, it will launch as a two-row SUV, a Wagoneer three-row, but that vehicle will be much larger and will use a body-on-frame frame, so there shouldn’t be much overlap between them.

This new model will continue to be offered as rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions.

Since this vehicle is a Grand, the interior details should be one step above that of an average Jeep.

