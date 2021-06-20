Granadilla Tenerife beats Rayo Vallecano Femenino at home

06/20/2021 at 3:00 PM CEST

The Tenerife added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Lightning this sunday in the La Palmera Stadium. The Granadilla Tenerife He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last game played against the Deportivo Abanca. For his part, Rayo Vallecano Women came from beating 5-0 at home at Santa Teresa Badajoz in the last match played. With this result, the Tenerife team is sixth at the end of the match, while the Lightning is thirteenth.

The first part of the game started on the right foot for him Granadilla Tenerife, who opened the scoring with a goal from Bent in the 24th minute, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 in the light.

In the second period, luck came for the Tenerife team, who put more land in between with a goal of Gonzalez at 66 minutes, ending the match with a final score of 2-0.

During the game there were movements on the benches. Francis Diaz, technician of the premises, gave entrance to Maria Estella, Gonzalez, Zophia, Aithiara Y Paola Hernandez for Zaremba, Bent, Ange N’guessan, Maria Jose Y Bouquets, While in the Lightning, Carlos Santiso replaced Aedo, Iris, Martinez Y Ana for Bug, Bravo, Morató and Isadora Freitas.

The referee gave a yellow card to Simpson Y Bouquets by the local team already Bug by the Vallecano team.

With this defeat, after the end of the duel, the Rayo Vallecano Women he ranked thirteenth in the table with 33 points. The Granadilla Tenerife, meanwhile, reached sixth place with 57 points.

On the following day the team of Francis Diaz will face against Real Madrid Women, Meanwhile he Rayo Vallecano Women de Carlos Santiso will be measured against Logroño Female.

Data sheetGranadilla Tenerife:Cáceres, Simpson, Sara, Pisco, Zaremba (María Estella, min.57), Ramos (Paola Hernández, min.83), Pleuler, Doblado (Gonzalez, min.57), Maria Jose (Aithiara, min.82), Martín -Prieto and Ange N’guessan (Zophia, min.77)Rayo Vallecano Women:Larqué, Struck, Auñon, Zaira, Bravo (Iris, min.74), Paula, Patricia Hidalgo, Isadora Freitas (Ana, min.86), Bicho (Aedo, min.67), Sheila and Morató (Martínez, min.86 )Stadium:La Palmera StadiumGoals:Bent (1-0, min. 24) and Gonzalez (2-0, min. 66)