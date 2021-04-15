Granada will look for the miracle at Old Trafford to continue with their dream

04/15/2021

On at 07:01 CEST

Quique Briz

After the defeat to him Manchester United in the first leg of the quarterfinals of Europa League, the grenade will try to maintain his dream and for this he will need to match in Old trafford 0-2 against one of the most fit teams in European football.

In the first leg, Granada played a very serious game and was penalized excessively by the effectiveness of Manchester United, who would soon score through Marcus rashford and would deal a hard blow with the second goal of Bruno fernandes from eleven meters.

To work the miracle, Diego Martinez will not be able to count on the players at Old Trafford Yan Eteki, Domingos Duarte, Luis Milla and Alberto Soro, and the Brazilian is in doubt Kenedy for an ankle injury. The Nasrid come from winning at home to Valladolid in the league commitment this weekend with several rotations taking into account injuries and the Europa League game this Thursday.

For his part, Manchester United he is in great shape. It’s the best team in the Premier League currently on the sidelines of the almighty Manchester City and is running as the favorite to lift the Europa League title. For the clash against Granada, Ole Gunnar Solskjær he could do several rotations due to the penalties and injuries he accumulates in his squad.

Granada is having a dream season in the Europa League reaching the quarter-finals in the year of their debut in European competition. Although their classification seems complicated, Diego Martínez’s men will want to demonstrate their ambition in the tournament with a good match in Manchester, against a team that will try to have as few shocks as possible.