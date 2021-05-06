Granada will appeal the three games of suspension to Soldier

05/05/2021

On at 20:33 CEST

Granada will present an appeal to the Appeals Committee to try to reduce the penalty of three suspension games with which forward Roberto Soldado has been punished for Competition after being sent off in last day’s game played by the rojiblanco team against Cádiz.

The Andalusian club trusts that the appeal before Appeal will prosper and reduce Soldado one of the three games without being able to play that he imposed this Wednesday Competition, which did not take into account the evidence provided by the entity so that the punishment was less.

Soldado was sent off for a double yellow card by the referee Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos in the final stretch of the match played by Granada last Sunday at home against Cádiz.

The referee reflected in the minutes of the match that the Granada player said to one of his assistants as he left the field of play “you are shits” and kicked the VAR review monitor, actions for which Competition has added two games more than the usual sanction with which an expulsion is punished.

Granada already presented a video test to the Competition in which it tried to show that the insult reflected in the minutes did not occur and will now do the same before the Appeal with the same objective, they confirmed from the entity.

Soldier, who is Granada’s top scorer this season in LaLiga Santander, could only play this season, if the club’s appeal to Appeal, the last match of the championship, does not prosper. who will measure the rojiblanco team and Getafe.