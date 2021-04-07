Granada wants to celebrate its 90th birthday with a victory against Manchester United

04/07/2021 at 11:41 AM CEST

Quique Briz

On April 6, 1931, the grenade it was founded as a soccer club. 90 years later and after being on the verge of disappearance on several occasions, the Nasrid club faces an exciting duel against the Manchester United for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Europa League, in which it is already the best season in its history.

The English were possibly the rivals to avoid in the draw, but those of Diego Martinez will count on the unwavering faith of a team that has already left behind Teuta Durrës, Locomotivi Tbilisi, Malmö, PSV Eindhoven, PAOK, Omonia Nicosia, Napoli and Mold based on illusion. Although he comes from suffering a tough league defeat last weekend against him Villarreal, Granada has already shown that it grows when it plays in Europe on Thursdays.

As in the round of 16 tie, the lack of troops will be a problem for Diego Martinez, especially on the defensive plot. The club is aware of the sides Carlos Neva and Foulquier, who have not played for several weeks and have not yet been discharged due to their respective injuries. This makes the only side available to be Victor Diaz, since neither Adrian Marin neither Quini They are registered in European competition.

Among the options to heal these casualties, one of them would be to place Jesus Vallejo On the side. Regarding the last tie against Molde, if you can count on the returnees Darwin Machís or Yangel herrera, capitals in the Nasrid scheme. Meanwhile, it seems more complicated than Luis Suarez and Alberto Soro may reach the historic clash.

He will face Manchester United that has only lost one match of the last 16 it has played. The set of Ole Gunnar Solskjær It is the most fit team of the Premier League on the sidelines of the dominating Manchester City and is running as the favorite to lift the title in Gda & nacute; sk. In his visits to Spain, he has not done particularly well in recent years, but his experience against the Grenadians could be a key factor in the future of the tie.

In the expedition of the English to Andalusia, the injured will not be able to be Juan kill, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial, either Eric Bailly for testing positive for covid-19. In addition, both Alex Telles What Marcus rashford they are doubt in Solskjær’s scheme.

Granada will meet with history once again this Thursday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m. (CEST) in it New Los Cármenes, and will contest the return in Old trafford a week later.