Granada vs Real Madrid: Official lineups of the La Liga match

The Spanish League is at stake this Thursday, May 13 for Real Madrid in its match against him grenade on Matchday 36 of the 20220-2021 Season in which they are five points behind the leader, the Atlético de Madrid, With two rounds to go, so the meringues have to achieve the victory that brings them closer to only two units in this final stretch of the calendar.

After the game against Granada, the Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid They will have two games to define the champion of the Spanish League, but everything indicates that the colchoneros end up singing the alirón after six years of not doing so.

Zidane’s team comes out with all the pressure to win this match against Granada and prolong the decision of the championship until the last day, as a puncture would leave everything in place for the rojiblancos to be crowned next weekend.

The official line-ups for Granada vs Real Madrid are as follows: Granada: Rui Silva, Foulquier, Gonalons, Germán, Eteki, Puertas, Machis, Vico, Quini, Domingos and Molina. Real Madrid: Courtois, Militao, Nacho, Benzema, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Marvin and Miguel

The Whites come out as wide favorites, having won 17 of their last 18 matches against Granada in La Liga, losing only in February 2013.

The meringues have 11 consecutive victories against Granada with an average of 3.3 goals per game, their best current winning streak against the same rival in La Liga.

In their last three visits to Los Cármenes, Madrid have left their door clean.

The meringues have played 15 games without defeat this season, 10 victories and 5 defeats, the best streak of any team in the League.

