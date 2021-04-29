Granada surprises FC Barcelona and ruins the Barça leadership options

A goal from Darwin Machís in minute 63 and another of Jorge Molina in 79 they turned around the initial goal of Leo Messi at 23 for a grenade that gave the surprise at the Camp Nou and prevented the assault on the leadership of the FC Barcelona.

Barcelona’s goal came after a combination play by the Argentine forward with Antoine Griezmann that left the first one alone before Aaron Escandell, who could not do anything before the cross shot.

But a downturn of Barcelona in the central section of the second half gave wings to Granada, which with a counterattack finished by Machís and a header from Molina took the three points of the Barça fief