Granada, signing Jovetic and Robert Moreno

The new Granada aims high. With the arrival of Robert Moreno to the bench that is very close to closing, the The Nasrid team aspires to maintain the level of the previous season and is therefore determined to strengthen itself with ambition.

And in that context appears Stefan Jovetic, the Monaco striker from Monaco who already knows LaLiga having played for Sevilla a few seasons ago. Moreno coincided with him at Monaco and is the main supporter of his signing to strengthen a forward that already has Soldado, Molina, Machis and Luis Suárez.