Granada fans welcome their team en masse without distance or security measures

In grenade They know that this Thursday can be a historic night In a season that is already being that, competing in the Europa League face to face with some of the best teams on the continent and even managing to eliminate a whole Naples that was a favorite.

In the quarterfinals they will have to repeat a similar machado and eliminate Manchester United and the first step must be taken at home. The fans, aware of the importance of Granada being a pressure cooker in the previous game, especially in the absence of public in the field, wanted to overturn with their own and take you on the fly on the way to Nuevo Los Cármenes.

However, the images that this section has left have caused much controversy and consternation, since virtually all health protocols and recommendations were ignored to prevent coronavirus infections.

The social distance was conspicuous by its absence between the chants, jumps and flares that surrounded the team bus as it passed. Of course, the masks were present in a new demonstration of unconcern on the part of the fans, as was seen recently with the Copa del Rey final.