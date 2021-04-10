Granada falls 0-2 with United and will seek the miracle at Old Trafford

The Granada, for all in the return (Photo: Getty)

The ‘Euro Granada’ will have to look for the most difficult yet if it wants to get into the semifinals of the Europa League. Manchester United beat the Andalusian team in the first leg of the quarter-finals with a 0-2 that forces a ‘miracle’ at Old Trafford.

A goal from Rashford in the 30 ‘and especially another from Bruno Fernandes from a penalty in the 89’ have decided the duel of the English side. Manchester United created few scoring chances but imposed their superiority against a very worthy Granada who was not as fine as his rival.

The first section of the game was equalized and developed at a fairly low pace, without any team being able to reach the opposite area in danger, although Manchester United took over the duel with the passage of minutes from possession ball.

The highlight of those opening bars was that the match was stopped for almost a minute when a totally naked spontaneous jumped onto the grass and had to be taken off the pitch by the National Police.

David de Gea, bet for the English goal of the Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, intervened for the first time after a strategy action by Granada, while the first arrival of the visitors was a direct free kick sent out by Marcus Rashford.

Rashford himself warned before the 0-1 with a placed shot that went wide, an option to which the Brazilian Robert Kenedy replied with a shot outside in a forced position to finish off.

Manchester United go ahead

Rashford, the best of the English despite the fact that he was touched to the game, advanced his team in the 30th minute after winning the back to the local defense and beating the Portuguese Rui Silva in hand-to-hand after a sensational long pass from …

