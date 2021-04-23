Granada de LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/23/2021 at 3:08 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

To continue with the LaLiga Santander matchday 32, this Sunday the meeting between the Seville and the grenade, scheduled to function in the Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Thus, the squad led by Julen lopetegui will attend the game after registering a victory over Levante (1-0), a victory over Real Sociedad (2-1), a victory over Celta de Vigo (4-3) and a victory over Atlético de Madrid (1-0). Thus, they are located in the position number 4 of the classification, where they are with 67 points and +22 in goal differential.

Instead, the team of Diego Martinez is positioned in the eighth place of the classification, adding 42 points and -11 in goal differential. Likewise, its latest results report a victory over Eibar (4-1), a conquest against Valladolid (2-1), a defeat against Villarreal (3-0) and a defeat against Valencia (2-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation of Seville against him grenade of the LaLiga Santander matchday 32 will be held on Sunday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m., and it can be enjoyed in Spain thanks to Movistar LaLiga.