Granada CF: Roberto Soldado renews for one season due to the clauses

25 goals since arrival

The mathematical permanence in LaLiga Santander achieved by Granada CF after last day has allowed the clauses established in Roberto Soldado’s contract to be fulfilled, which is automatically renewed one more season by the rojiblanco club. So far, the Valencian forward has scored a total of 25 goals since signing for Granada.

The continuity of the Andalusian team in the highest category was the condition that remained to be confirmed for the renewal of the striker once it had already reached the number of games (25) established so that its relationship would be prolonged one more campaign, sources confirmed to Efe next to the Nasrid club.



Soldier arrived in Granada in the summer of 2019

Soldier arrived at Granada in the summer of 2019 after leaving Fenerbahce and signed for a season, although at the end of that campaign there was a first automatic renewal of his contract for one more year when clauses similar to those that have now caused the second extension of the agreement.

The Valencian striker, who in his first year as rojiblanco was one of the team’s captains, has become in these two seasons a key player in the plans of coach Diego Martínez.

Most veteran attacking duo with Jorge Molina

In fact, this campaign he has already played a total of 42 games between LaLiga Santander, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League, in which he has scored 14 goals.

Soldier, who will turn 36 at the end of this month, will return to form the next season at Granada the most veteran pair of forwards in Spain, since he will share a dressing room with Jorge Molina, 39 years old and one more year of contract with the Andalusian club.

