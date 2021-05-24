Granada and Getafe dispute a procedure with the aroma of farewell

05/23/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

EFE

Granada and Getafe, with nothing at stake, will dispute a procedure at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium with the aroma of a possible farewell to their two coaches, Diego Martínez and José Bordalás, who could lead their respective teams one last time.

TO Bordalás He has one year left on his contract at Getafe, but his project, after five seasons at the highest level, seems exhausted. This course was saved on the penultimate day after beating Levante 2-1 and behind were glorious years with a promotion, a fifth place and a worthy passage through the Europa League.

However, it seems that the Alicante coach is not going to end his contract and his destination could be Valencia, which will end the season with Salvador González “Voro” in office on an interim basis after the dismissal of Javi grace.

As in Getafe, the future of the Granada coach is up in the air. Diego Martinez, which sounds precisely for Getafe and ends his contract in June, he has not yet renewed and has already indicated that until the conclusion of the championship he will not decide his future after three impeccable years at the helm of a Granada that he has led from the Second Division to the quarterfinals. of the final of the Europa League.

With nothing at stake

With those ingredients, a match without substance will be played with which Getafe wants to end the season well to make a clean slate and start the coming season on the right foot in which many players will probably no longer be there. Apart from BordalásLoans who will return to their home clubs could be fired (Kubo, Aleñá, “Cucho” Hernández, Chakla) and even some with a good poster like Djené, Maksimovic or Cucurella, with whom Getafe could make cash.

They won’t be able to say goodbye on the pitch Arambarri, another who could leave the club and is sanctioned, and the loan Daría Poveda, who is still injured. They will not be able to play either David Timor, who saw a red card against Levante and Angel Rodriguez, which is doubtless due to a muscle problem.

Bordalás he could introduce changes in his eleven and less habitual players would have the opportunity to show that next season they can be important.

In Granada, Diego Martinez he wants his team to end the season with a win after losing four in a row against Cádiz (0-1), Betis (2-1), Real Madrid (1-4) and Alavés (4-2).

Playing three competitions and the high number of casualties suffered in many games has conditioned the rojiblanco team in the final stretch of a championship that has closed with a good note, reaching the permanence in a comfortable way, despite having fallen a couple of days ago definitive form of the fight for the European squares.

Martinez has a dozen casualties for the clash against Getafe among injured, players with coronavirus and sanctioned, with problems especially in the spinal area, where the Cameroonian Yan Eteki he is the only pure midfielder available.

Are injured Carlos Neva, Luis Milla, Angel Montoro, the Venezuelan Yangel Herrera, the French Maxime gonalons, the brazilian Robert Kenedy and the colombian Neyder lozano, isolated at home by coronavirus Victor Diaz and sanctioned for accumulation of yellow the Portuguese Sundays Duarte Y Joaquin Marin ‘Quini’.

Yes, he recovers, once his three-game sanction has been served, the striker Roberto Soldado, while the big question is whether the Portuguese will be in the goal Rui Silva, which ends the contract and has not renewed, or Aaron Escandell.

Probable lineups

Granada: Rui Silva; Foulquier, Germán, Nehuén Pérez, Adrián Marín; Yan Eteki, Fede Vico; Antonio Puertas, Luis Suárez, Machís; and Soldier.

Getafe: Soria; Damián, Djené, Chema, Olivera; Kubo, Maksimovic, Aleñá, Cucurella; Jaime Mata and “Cucho” Hernández.

Referee: Medié Jiménez (Catalan Committee).

Stadium: Nuevo Los Cármenes

Time: 6:30 p.m.