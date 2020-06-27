The Ministry of Health and Families of the Board has detected in the last 24 hours three new outbreaks of coronavirus in Andalusia. Two outbreaks have been located in the Granada metropolitan area, where two others had already been registered, and one in the Levante de Almería health district. There are twelve confirmed cases: three and five in the two Granada foci, and four in Almería. Since the end of the Alarm State and the “new normality” has begun in Andalusia, a total of eight outbreaks have been registered.

Malaga Red Cross Center

The most complicated situation at the moment is the one that is being lived in the Malaga Red Cross center, where there have been three new positives in the last 24 hours. There are already a total of 87 cases.

Leonor García, the main objective pursued by the Andalusian Government in Malaga is to “get to the bottom” in the investigation, so that no positive in Covid-19 remains undiagnosed or any contact remains unanalyzed. It is the only way to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

For his part, Samuel Linares, provincial coordinator of the Red Cross, explains that the traces have been extended to more humanitarian organization centers To limit and ensure that a single contagion escapes us. 400 PCR tests have already been carried out to identify all those infected.

Sprouts in Granada and Malaga

Pomegranate Together with Malaga, it is the province where the coronavirus in Andalusia is having the greatest impact. Three of the four outbreaks are still under investigation, and the one detected yesterday could be controlled in the coming days.

As for Almería, there are 12 isolated people in their homes after the outbreak. The first case was diagnosed in a patient during tests for a surgical operation in the Immaculate Hospital of Huércal-Overa.