Polyphony Digital long ago revealed that Gran Turismo Sport will receive less support this year. This means that there will be less frequent updates and with little content. Despite this, the game will not stop receiving some news.

Since the title launched, the studio has released free monthly updates. April is almost over, so details of the new Gran Turismo Sport update have just been revealed, which will be available starting today.

This will include the new Gran Turismo Sport update

The April update will arrive with very little content. In fact, the only novelty is a vehicle. However, it is a very special one characterized by its speed and incredible design.

We are referring to the Toyota GR Supra RZ ’20 (N400). The production of this model came to an end years ago, specifically in 2002. However, it returned for the 2019 North American International Auto Show.

The car was designed by Tetsuya Tada who based himself on the motto “Numbers are one thing, feeling is what matters”, to make the Toyota GR Supra RZ ’20 (N400) a reality.

The Toyota GR Supra RZ ’20 (N400) is a high-performance vehicle coming to Gran Turismo Sport with update 1.57. Below are some pictures of the car:

Unlike past updates, today’s update will not include new rounds of events for the various title leagues. Polyphony Digital has not revealed when support will stop, but more updates are expected later this year.

