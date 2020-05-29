All proceeds will go to benefit the Spanish Red Cross

It will be held today at 18:30 CEST, with coverage from SoyMotor.com

Carlos Sainz will run a virtual competition again today, Friday, to benefit the Red Cross. The Madrid player will lead a cast of stars at the Gran Turismo All Star, an event that will have SoyMotor.com as a ‘media partner’ and whose epicenter will be the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

After the success of the GT Marathon, the future Ferrari driver returns to his simulator to help in a charitable cause. Sony Entertainment and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya have organized a new event, called Gran Turismo All Star, in which some of the best national drivers and ‘simracers’ will challenge themselves with the Playstation 4.

The selected scenario could not be other than Montmeló. Participants are called to this afternoon at 18:30 CEST. Fans will attend a great day of motoring with a great variety of talents from the real world and also from the virtual one.

PARTICIPANTS: Lucas Ordóñez, Nani Roma, Antonio García, Albert Costa, Andy Soucek, Dani Clos, Roberto Merhi, Tatiana Calderón, Marta García, Roldán Rodríguez, Álex Rins, Coque López, Manuel Rodríguez and José Manuel Brea.

One of the commentators will be the co-director of this header, Cristóbal Rosaleny, and how could it be otherwise, the coverage of the races can be followed through the YouTube channel of SoyMotor.com – in addition to Gol TV, U-Beat and Brand-.

THE ACTION CONTINUES AT 20:30 CEST

But the emotions don’t end there. In the absence of real races, Lamborghini has organized, just after the GT All Star, an appointment called ‘The Real Race’. This is an exhibition race, to be held from 20:30 CEST and which serves as the opening of a selection process to find drivers for the Italian brand. A sample of the Lamborghini Super Trophy drivers, as well as journalists and influencers participate in it. Cristóbal Rosaleny will be part of the grid as a representative of the Spanish press.

