Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Last Thursday, June 11, we had the opportunity to take a look at some of the games that Sony has prepared for PlayStation 5. One of the most striking is Gran Turismo 7, the new numbered installment of the racing franchise. If the visuals impressed you, then you will be even more excited to learn how the new title will take full advantage of the various benefits of the PlayStation 5 and its control.

As expected, PlayStation Studios, the internal developers of Sony, will be able to take advantage of all the functions of the new console thanks to the closeness they have with the design team. Polyphony Digital is one of these studios and it was recently revealed how PlayStation 5 technology will be applied in Gran Turismo 7.

In case you missed it: On this page you can find all the other games that will harness the power of PlayStation 5.

3D audio will be key in the Gran Turismo 7 gaming experience

As you know, one of the most important features of the new Sony console is 3D audio, which will represent a breakthrough in gameplay. In an interview with The Guardian, Simon Rutter, executive vice president of the European division of PlayStation, indicated that this feature of the system will be so sophisticated that it will allow to distinguish between the engines of different cars.

“Gran Turismo 7 will benefit from almost all the technological improvements we have on PlayStation 5. The loading times will be almost nothing compared to what they have seen in the past. Sitting in the cockpit, 3D audio lets you hear the roaring roar of a Ferrari behind you or in front of you, and you can recognize the difference between that and the noise of a Maserati, « said Rutter.

Haptic feedback will revolutionize immersion in Gran Turismo 7

Gameplay innovations will also involve the improved functions that the new console control, DualSense, will implement. According to Rutter, the triggers of the PlayStation 5 control will increase the immersion in the game thanks to the different sensations that they will provoke in the player and that will be in accordance with what is represented on the screen.

“Driving the car with the DualSense controller will give you a different feel on your hands than the smooth, undulating asphalt of a race track compared to the gritty feel of a gravel track. Pressing a smooth throttle will feel a lot different than pressing a stiff brake pedal or a shift paddle, « said Rutter.

Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 is shown in its first images

Is Gran Turismo 7 a game that encourages you to try the PlayStation 5? What feature of the game catches your attention the most? Tell us in the comments.

We could already see that Gran Turismo 7 will have a story mode and that there will be a kind of map called GT Town. Until now it is not known when it will debut, but it will be exclusively for PlayStation 5. If you want to know more about this title, we invite you to check more news related to it on this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source