Afp and Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, June 11, 2020, p. 8

The American Recording Academy, which presents the Grammy Awards, announced a series of changes to its category names, most notably from urban contemporary to progressive R&B.

The decision comes amid growing criticism in the music industry about the urban term, which has long encompassed genres such as hip-hop and R&B, but belittles the innovation of black music.

That category is intended to highlight albums that include the most progressive R&B elements and may include samples and elements from hip-hop, rap, dance, and electronic music. It can also incorporate production elements found in pop, euro-pop, country, rock, folk, and alternative music, the Academy reported.

The new rules will affect the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast live on January 31, 2021. This is the case of the best new artist award, harshly criticized because the Academy imposed a limit of songs and albums, which they left out certain artists. With the new rules there is no longer a specified maximum of releases that prohibit an artist from entering this section.

The change will benefit musicians like rappers, who tend to release many singles and therefore have not rated in recent years. Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga were unable to compete due to the rules for the category in the years that marked their discoveries.

As for Latin music, the best Latin pop album will now also cover the urban Latin, which includes reggaeton, Latin hip-hop, Latin trap and dancehall, which have grown in popularity.

The best Latin, urban or alternative rock album category will be the best Latin alternative or rock album.