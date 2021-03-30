Grammy Awards postponed due to covid-19 pandemic

They are the most nominated at the Grammys this year 0:58

(CNN) –– The 2021 Grammy Awards will not be held later this month as planned.

The ceremony, which celebrates the best of music, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a joint statement from the Recording Academy, CBS and producers. Now, the 2021 Grammy Awards will take place on March 14.

The event was scheduled to be at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31. In addition, Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” would host the ceremony.

The top nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards include Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift.

The move comes a day after the SAG-AFTRA union, which represents actors and media professionals, called for the suspension of production in Southern California. This area of ​​the United States is facing an increase in covid-19.

“Hospitals in Southern California are facing a crisis like we have never seen before. Patients are dying in ambulances, while waiting for treatment, because hospital emergency rooms are overloaded. This is not a safe environment for in-person production at this time, ”SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement.

In its pronouncement, the union encouraged members to stay home and decline jobs in sets.

“Even setting aside the risk of contracting COVID-19 on stage – a risk that we have worked hard to mitigate through our security protocols – production on set always presents some risk of injury. Whether it’s a trick gone wrong, equipment failure, or a crash. Right now, with few, if any, hospital beds available, it’s hard to understand how an injured worker on set is supposed to seek treatment. This was warned by SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White.

The 2021 Grammys were going to be the start of the Hollywood awards season.

The Golden Globes, which usually take place in January, will now be the first awards ceremony of the season, if they hold up. The ceremony is scheduled for February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.