GRAINS-Wheat scores its highest weekly gain in 6 years due to weather problems

. Latam Videos

The attack on the AMIA, 27 years without convictions but marking Argentine politics

Buenos Aires, Jul 16 . .- One more year, and now 27, Argentina has commemorated a new anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in its history, which destroyed the headquarters of the Jewish mutual AMIA, left 85 dead and, despite having been the object of various kinds of investigations, it continues with impunity but has an impact on political and judicial life. “From its inception, this cause had a marked orientation to intervene or to use a drama like this in domestic politics and also in international politics,” said former president Cristina Fernández (2007-2015), current vice president, who is accused on Friday. of having tried to cover up Iranian suspects in the attack by signing a memorandum with Iran in 2013. The same day that a large part of the Jewish community paid tribute to the victims of the attack, which occurred on July 18 In 1994, the leader of Kirchnerist Peronism appeared in a virtual hearing called by the court in charge of the case in which she is being processed along with other former officials of her Government. A case that he asked to declare null and void and that he defined as “judicial, institutional and political nonsense”, as well as part of the “political management” of which he again accused the Government of his successor and adversary, Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), at that it held responsible for the cases in which it is being processed because it took “control” of the Judicial Power “to use it as an instrument of persecution of its opponents.” THE PROSECUTOR NISMAN The accusation against Fernández dates back to January 2015, when the prosecutor Alberto Nisman, who was investigating the attack on the mutual, denounced that the then president and several of her collaborators allegedly tried to cover up the Iranian suspects of the attack – attributed in Argentina to Iran and the Lebanese Shiite party Hezbollah – with the signing of a memorandum with the Persian country in 2013. “This agreement had a single objective: to ensure that those accused of having been the ideological authors of the attack against the Israeli mutual insurance company could be investigated by the judge, because without an investigation there were no possibilities of prosecution, much less of trial, “he said, and recalled that this memorandum was sanctioned in Congress but did not enter into force because the Iranian parliament did not approve it. Nisman was found dead, in circumstances that are still being investigated, four days after filing his complaint. In her speech at the hearing, called to study the requests for annulment of the case, the former president referred to an alleged pressure from the so-called ‘vulture funds’, a portion of creditors – 7% of the total, according to Fernández – who did not accept the Argentine debt restructurings of 2005 and 2010 and with which the Macri government reached a payment agreement upon reaching power. “The vulture funds were campaigning all over the planet, in the newspapers, with the memorandum of understanding with the Islamic Republic of Iran (…) They wanted to bend my hand for years to pay them anything and I refused to pay them anything. thing, “said the ex-president, on the verge of tears. In her opinion, the cause for the memorandum and others in which she is accused respond to an “armed” plan to revile her and her political companions: “And that the Argentine people can weakly surrender to what they always did from the outside: dominate us through debt, “he said. EMOTIVE TRIBUTE At 9.53 in the morning, the time the bomb detonated in front of the Buenos Aires headquarters of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) in 1994, families and close associates of the deceased participated in the annual tribute in their memory, two days before turning 27 years old and for the second time virtually due to the pandemic. “Since July 18, 1994, when the bomb brutally killed 85 people, we have been fighting for the material and intellectual responsible for the massacre to be brought to justice and serve an effective sentence for the crime against humanity that they committed.” , remarked the president of the AMIA, Ariel Eichbaum. In addition to regretting that there are still no convicted perpetrators, the owner of the mutual underlined the pain for “the ineffectiveness and indifference of the powers of the State.” The fact that the judicial hearing was held on the same day as the tribute to the victims was not without controversy: “It is terribly painful that this day an allegation is made that has to do with the AMIA cause,” said the president of the Delegation of Argentine Israeli Associations, Jorge Knoblovits, in radio statements. Already last Wednesday the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, received the AMIA authorities, a meeting during which a plaque was unveiled to remember the victims, keep the memory alive and demand justice. .