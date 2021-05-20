GRAINS-Wheat, corn and soybeans fall on the Chicago Stock Exchange due to fund sales

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, U.S. (Reuters) – U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures fell sharply on Wednesday, as traders highlighted mutual fund sales after commodity contract prices pierced support. key technicians.

* Wheat futures posted the biggest drop. The most active CBOT winter soft red wheat contract was down 2.4% to its lowest level in nearly a month. Wheat faced added pressure from prospects for large crops in the United States and the European Union.

* The sharp falls in the oil market led to an outflow of risk assets by speculators, who had made bullish bets on agricultural commodities in recent months due to concerns about supply shortages.

* “Power was hit hard today,” said Mark Schultz, chief market analyst at Northstar Commodity. “Everyone is nervous about what is happening.” “We are in liquidation.”

* At 1627 GMT, Chicago Board of Trade May Winter Mild Red Wheat futures were down 16.75 cents at $ 6.8125 a bushel, hitting its lowest point since April 21 in the session.

* Crop scouts on the first day of the annual Kansas Wheat Quality Council tour projected an average yield for red durum winter wheat in the northern part of the state of 59.2 bushels per acre, up from 46.9 bushels from 2019.

* The cereal trade association Coceral raised its soft wheat production forecast in the European Union, citing excellent performance prospects in the Balkan countries and Spain.

* CBOT’s July corn was down 13 cents to $ 6.4525 a bushel, with the market missing another 1.36 million tonnes purchase of the grain by China.

* The announcement of the sale by the United States Department of Agriculture was the fifth in five consecutive days.

* Soybeans for July were down 34.5 cents at $ 15.3975 a bushel.

(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)