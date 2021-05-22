GRAINS-Wheat and corn futures fall in Chicago and soybeans rise due to opportunity purchases

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO (Reuters) – US wheat futures fell on Friday, hitting a one-month low on better prospects for the crop in the plains of the United States, traders said.

* Corn futures were stable to weaker, pressured by profit-taking late in the week, then higher in three of the previous four sessions.

* Soybeans strengthened due to opportunity purchases after three consecutive days of losses. The most active contract had hit a three-week low early on Friday, due to declines in the rate of milling and activity in the export market.

* “Long-standing high prices are finally beginning to cut overall demand as we approach the summer months,” Arlan Suderman, StoneX’s chief commodities economist, said in a note to clients.

* The most active soybean contract is down 3.0% this week, its biggest weekly decline in four months.

* At 1647 GMT, July soybean futures were up 5.5 cents at $ 15.3850 a bushel.

* Red soft winter wheat futures on the Chicago Stock Exchange for May delivery were down 4.5 cents at $ 6.71 a bushel. The contract hit a low of $ 6.6575 a bushel, the lowest on an ongoing basis for the most active contract since April 21.

* Explorers on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the state’s wheat crop, following the seasonal rains.

* July corn was stable at $ 6.6450 a bushel. The contract is up 3.1% this week after falling 12.1% last week.

* All longer-term corn contracts were down and the December new crop position was down 3.5 cents to $ 5.485 a bushel.

* Good weather forecasts for the crop in the US Midwest added pressure to new crop corn futures.

* Warmer temperatures and showers expected in the US Midwest in the coming days could boost harvest prospects for freshly planted corn, according to traders.

(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)