GRAINS-Soybeans and corn fall in Chicago, traders look at the weather in the US

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, Jun 3 (Reuters) – Soybean and corn futures on the Chicago Stock Exchange fell on Thursday, as traders were watching for weather forecasts of hot and dry conditions in the United States that could threaten newly grown crops. seeded, although their impact remains uncertain, operators said.

* Soybeans were underpinned by supply concerns, which pushed up world prices for edible oil and pushed soybean oil to its highest level in a decade.

* At 1711 GMT, the most active contract for soybeans on the Chicago Stock Exchange (CBOT) fell 14.25 cents to $ 15.4825 per bushel, while soybeans from the November crop were down. 11.75 cents to $ 14.02.

* The most active corn contract on the CBOT was down 19.25 cents at $ 6.5575 a bushel, while corn from the December crop was down 12.25 cents at $ 5.6025.

* The most active soybean oil futures contract fell 1.33 cents to 69.05 cents per pound, after hitting 72.13 cents, its highest level since 2011.

* Wheat fell 16.5 cents to $ 6.71 a bushel.

* Hot and dry weather in parts of the US Midwest was causing concerns about newly planted corn and soybean crops, although it is too early to assess any damage.

* “We are adrift, looking for general direction. We have a very well qualified corn crop and probably a very good soybean crop, in the face of a somewhat threatening forecast: warmer and drier temperatures,” said Ted Seifried, vice president of Zaner Group.

* Global corn and soybean stocks capture the market’s attention as Brazil grapples with its worst water crisis in nearly a century, affecting crops and river navigation in the world’s largest exporter of basic resources, ranging from from corn and soybeans to coffee and sugar.

* In Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko told Reuters that new cereal export taxes based on a variable formula will be maintained as long as there is greater global demand for food.

