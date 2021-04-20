GRAINS-Corn tops $ 6 a bushel, soy peaks in nearly 7 years on supply fears

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Apr 20 (Reuters) – Chicago corn futures rose to their highest level in nearly eight years on Tuesday and soybean futures approached a peak in seven years as tight supplies supported markets. spot and attracted speculative purchases, analysts said.

* Concerns about dry conditions affecting corn yields in Brazil and cold weather slowing germination of the 2021 US crop also supported prices.

* Wheat futures continued the uptrend as this week’s freezing temperatures in the American plains threatened developing winter wheat crops.

* At 1732 GMT, May corn on the Chicago Stock Exchange was up 16.5 cents to $ 6.0850 a bushel after hitting $ 6.1175, the highest price on a continuous chart for the most active contract since June 2013 .

* Soybeans for July rose 23.5 cents to $ 14.60 a bushel after hitting $ 14.7150, the highest value for the oilseed’s most active contract since June 2014.

* July wheat earned 10.5 cents at $ 6.6425 a bushel.

* Near futures posted the strongest gains in the corn, soybean and wheat markets, rising versus longer-term contracts on signs of declining stocks in the United States.

* “That is what you see in the spot markets, with the bases continuing to rise as a sign of the reduction in supply. Today you see the spreads,” said Terry Linn, analyst at Linn & Associates.

* Speculative buying by commodity funds was also likely a factor, Linn noted, noting that CME Group, operator of the Chicago Stock Exchange, extended position limits on cereal futures last month.

(Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)