GRAINS-Corn is heading for a weekly fall of 10% due to favorable rains for the harvest

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, Jul 9 (.) – Corn futures on the Chicago Stock Exchange fell on Friday, heading for a 10% weekly decline as the market expects moderate temperatures and rains to strengthen harvests in the U.S. Midwest. .

* Wheat was dragged lower, but was supported in part by dry conditions in the North Plains of the United States, while soybeans were up slightly on long-term forecasts that anticipate a return of dry and warm weather.

* At 1742 GMT, the most active corn contract on the Chicago Stock Exchange was down 8.25 cents, or 1.58%, at $ 5.1550 a bushel.

* Soybeans were up 5.75 cents, or 0.44%, at $ 13.2525 per bushel, while wheat was down 2 cents, or 0.32%, at $ 6.16 per bushel.

* Weather forecasts that anticipated substantial rains in the Midwest, along with moderate heat, changed the sentiment of the corn market this week, reinforcing the idea that strong yields could offset the decrease in planted area.

* “Having all this rain during (corn) pollination and lower temperatures is really great for potential yields,” said Brian Hoops, senior market analyst at Midwest Market Solutions.

* Grain markets consolidated ahead of the USDA’s monthly supply and demand projections, which are expected to show a larger remaining corn stocks.

* “Will the USDA cut yield a little, based on the dryness in the western states? … That would likely offset some of the acreage increase,” said Chuck Shelby, president of Risk Management Commodities.

* Some traders say the agency is unlikely to change export or yield projections this early in the season.

* “The market expects the USDA to take a very conservative position, not make big changes to the balance sheets because it’s really too early,” Hoops said.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)